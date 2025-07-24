Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan reveals movie’s plot

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan said his much-delayed film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is fundamentally an action thriller and a wholesome family entertainer, not a politically motivated production.

He attributed the period action-drama film's significant delays to "two natural disasters" (referring to the COVID-19 pandemic) and "one man-made disaster", a pointed remark at the alleged misrule of the previous administration in Andhra Pradesh.

Movie's plot

Shedding light on the movie's plot, he revealed that ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ revolves around attempts to retrieve the legendary Kohinoor diamond, which was taken from the Guntur region and ended up with Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Also read: How Ashutosh S. Shankar’s film Tara explores a Dalit trans woman’s desire

He further elaborated that the historical resentment against Aurangzeb's imposition of the Jizyah Tax on Hindus might find an outlet through the film. While the characters in the movie are fictional, Pawan reiterated that despite its initial lack of political overtones, the film could potentially acquire them later.

The film features Pawan in a larger-than-life role, and Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead. It has captured the imagination of audiences even before its release.

‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ released today (July 24) in theatres.

Wishes for Pawan

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wished Pawan and hoped that the film would be a superhit.

"Pawan Kalyan garu's fans and audience, heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the release of #HariHaraVeeraMallu, which they have been eagerly awaiting for a long time. My friend Pawan Kalyan garu... I wish that 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu,' his first performance in a film crafted with a historical storyline, becomes a super hit. While fulfilling crucial responsibilities as the Deputy CM in the government... I hope this movie, performed by managing time, captivates all sections of the audience (sic)," Naidu wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle in Telugu on Wednesday (July 23).

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Member Akkala Sudhakar extended his warmest wishes to the entire team of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'.

Sudhakar praised Nidhhi for her commitment to craft and screen presence, calling her “a rising star who brings elegance and intensity to every role she portrays.”

In a heartfelt gesture, Sudhakar also conveyed his best wishes and congratulations to Pawan.

He remarked, “Pawan Kalyan garu is not just a cinematic legend — he is now a beacon of hope and progressive politics. His journey from inspiring people through powerful roles on screen to taking up the mantle of public service is truly commendable. I believe he will serve the people of Andhra Pradesh with the same sincerity and dedication he has shown throughout his career.”