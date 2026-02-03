Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Blood-soaked sequel set for March 19 release

After the thundering success of Dhurandhar, which mopped up Rs 1,300 crores worldwide, the makers are set to release its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on March 19.

The poster, unveiled earlier today, features Ranveer Singh in a long black leather coat, drenched in blood, staring menacingly into the camera. More blood, and more body parts strewn around are expected in this second part as well.

The 72‑second teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge charts Hamza Ali Mazari’s ascent within the Baloch gang, hinting at his coronation as Shere Baloch. The sequence is set to evoke memories of Akshaye Khanna’s iconic dance to Flipperachi’s track in the first film.