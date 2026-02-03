Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Blood-soaked sequel set for March 19 release
Ranveer Singh returns as Hamza Ali Mazari in sequel promising more serious violence and gore, as fans brace for a box‑office clash with Yash’s 'Toxic'
After the thundering success of Dhurandhar, which mopped up Rs 1,300 crores worldwide, the makers are set to release its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on March 19.
The poster, unveiled earlier today, features Ranveer Singh in a long black leather coat, drenched in blood, staring menacingly into the camera. More blood, and more body parts strewn around are expected in this second part as well.
The 72‑second teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge charts Hamza Ali Mazari’s ascent within the Baloch gang, hinting at his coronation as Shere Baloch. The sequence is set to evoke memories of Akshaye Khanna’s iconic dance to Flipperachi’s track in the first film.
The first film, released on December 5, became the most successful Hindi movie of all time, grossing ₹1,300 crore worldwide. Unlike the original, which skipped a theatrical release in southern languages, the sequel will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam alongside Hindi.
Streaming platforms change
While Dhurandhar premiered on Netflix on January 30, the sequel is expected to stream on Jio Hotstar, as hinted by the poster. Music giant T‑Series has also joined the project, replacing SaReGaMa.
Dhurandhar followed Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover R&AW operative posing as a criminal in Lyari, Karachi. In the first film, he infiltrated the gang of Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, and killed him in the climax. The sequel will explore how Hamza carries his mission forward, while also delving into his backstory as Jaskirat Singh Rangi sans his long hair.
Mystery unveiled
In the sequel, fans are speculating that the biggest mystery around the identity of “Bade Sahab,” a shadowy figure referenced in conversations between Sanjay Dutt’s SP Chaudhary Aslam and Rakesh Bedi’s Jameel Jamali, will be unveiled. Arjun Rampal’s Major Iqbal and R Madhavan’s Ajay Sanyal are expected to have bgiger roles, while the doe-eyed Sara Arjun returns as Yalina Jamali.
Since Dhurandhar is touted as the most hyped Hindi release of the year, the makers are gearing up for the biggest challenge to meet the public's expectations.
Toxic clash
The film is expected to clash with Yash starrer Toxic, which is directed by Geetu Mohandas. With both films releasing on the same day, industry watchers anticipate a fierce battle for screens.
Sinister film
Meanwhile, after the release of Dhurandhar Part 1 on Netflix, some viewers are criticising the heavy violence in the film and the display of extreme machismo. Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal described Dhurandhar as a “sinister” film after it began streaming on Netflix. In a post on Instagram Stories, she wrote:
"What a sinister film! It’s not hidden, it’s not unintentional – inciting hate and violence is in the DNA of the film. But it’s a ‘well made’ film guys… With some cool BgM (smile emoji). Well done industry dud bros. Glad that most of y’all don’t care about minorities enough to even hide your blatant apathy,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.