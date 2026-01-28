Dhurandhar becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs 1,000 crore in India

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar opened to an impressive response, minting Rs 33 crore on its first day worldwide, according to Sacnilk. Backed by strong word of mouth and largely favourable critical reviews, the film quickly emerged as a box-office juggernaut. Its sustained run has now culminated in a historic achievement. Reportedly, Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark from the domestic market alone, a first for a Hindi film.

The feat comes at a time when Bollywood has been grappling with inconsistent box office performances, making Dhurandhar a significant turning point for the industry. The film’s success has reaffirmed the drawing power of large-scale Hindi cinema when backed by strong storytelling and mass appeal.

Breaking a South-dominated record

While several Bollywood blockbusters such as Dangal, Jawan and Pathaan have crossed Rs 1,000 crore in overall earnings, those figures include both domestic and international collections. Until now, only three Indian films had managed to earn Rs 1,000 crore exclusively from the Indian market — all of them from the South Indian film industries.

Also Read: How Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, a lavish spy thriller pushes nationalist propaganda

According to Sacnilk, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion was the first to create this elite club in 2017, earning Rs 1,417 crore domestically. It was followed by Yash’s Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022, which collected Rs 1,001 crore in India. The third entrant was Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule, which matched Baahubali 2’s domestic record with Rs 1,417 crore in 2024. Dhurandhar now joins this exclusive list as the first Hindi film to do so.

Only standalone film in the Rs 1,000-crore club

Dhurandhar also enjoys a unique distinction within this group. Unlike Baahubali 2, KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa: The Rule, which were all sequels to highly successful first installments, Dhurandhar is the only standalone film to achieve the Rs 1,000-crore domestic milestone.

Strong worldwide performance continues

On the global front, Dhurandhar has reportedly earned Rs 1,350 crore worldwide, according to multiple box office trackers. Nearly two months after its release, the film continues to register healthy footfalls across theatres, underlining its sustained audience appeal.

Also Read: Dhurandhar review|Ranveer Singh’s tall act barely salvages the shallow spy thriller

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a politically charged action drama that follows a covert military operation set against a contemporary geopolitical backdrop. Ranveer Singh plays a hardened operative navigating moral conflict, institutional pressure and personal loss, in a role that marks a departure from his flamboyant screen persona.