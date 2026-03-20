Why Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar films are India's very own wish-fulfilment military drama

There’s a literary technique used by publishers of comic books and genre fiction, which helps them change established facts and events within a fictional timeline — it’s called ‘retcon’, short for ‘retroactive continuity’. It’s how origin stories are adjusted or even overhauled for long-running marquee characters like Superman and Batman. It’s how Arthur Conan Doyle “brought back” Sherlock Holmes after killing him off in ‘The Final Problem’. A retcon is an adjustment after the fact, essentially, and it helps comics publishers cater directly to hardcore fans, who want to see certain themes and story arcs being actualised.

In one of the last scenes in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to the 2025 release Durandhar, writer-director Aditya Dhar uses the retcon to deliver a similar dose of wish-fulfilment for fans. Throughout the first film, Dhar teased the presence of a new Big Bad, a Karachi gangster called “Bade Saahab”. In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released this week, this man is confirmed to be mob boss Dawood Ibrahim, mastermind of the 1993 Bombay blasts. During the film’s climax, Indian spy Hamza/Jaskirat (Ranveer Singh) expresses regret that he couldn’t kill Ibrahim. But his handler pulls a retcon, revealing that Ibrahim had already been slow-poisoned with dimethyl mercury over 20 years ago, that his subsequent nerve damage and physical decline happened because India’s spymasters at RAW wanted to make him suffer (without killing him). “Jo mazaa zinda rakh ke tadpaane mein hai, woh maarne mein nahi” (torturing him is more enjoyable than killing him) goes the line, a curious closing sentiment for a film that has just shown you 230 minutes of gnarly kills, the corpses piling up like a game of Tetris. Also read: Dhurandhar: The Revenge has a screenplay mired in clichés, but plays to the gallery Meanwhile, in the real world, law enforcement and government officials in India, America and dozens of other countries have failed to bring Ibrahim to justice for over 20 years, even after he was designated a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council. What Dhurandhar: The Revenge is doing with Ibrahim’s story arc, therefore, is classic wish fulfilment — it’s saying, hey, we didn’t fail to kill Dawood, we kept him alive on purpose. Dawood isn’t living a life of luxury in his “White House” in Clifton, Karachi; he is actually suffering and feeble and constantly coughing up globs of blood. It’s basically a bedtime story for grown-up children who desperately need to believe in their government’s supposed omnipotence. The wish-fulfilment military drama By deploying the narrative technique described above, both Dhurandhar and its sequel place themselves in the longstanding tradition of “wish-fulfilment military dramas” — films like The Patriot (2000), Inglourious Basterds (2009), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), American Sniper (2014) et al. In all of these films, radical individualist interventions upend the very course of history, transforming defeat into victory in suitably dramatic fashion (for the Dhurandhar universe, of course, that individual is Hamza/Jaskirat). Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds sees an oddball group of American soldiers killing Hitler and his closest allies in one go, ending World War II overnight with a decisive victory. In The Patriot, Mel Gibson plays a kindly American landowner whose battleground heroics basically end up driving the colonial British government off America altogether. Rambo II erases America’s ignominious defeat in Vietnam by having Rambo kill a bunch of comically evil Vietnamese and Russian military officers.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge paints any criticism of the BJP as Pakistani-funded.

Freud hypothesised that dreams are the original wish fulfilment device. These Hollywood films, therefore, are a bit like vivid dreams during which American audiences express their desires and aspirations. But they also do a lot more. All of these films hide the crimes and missteps of the nation-state in question. Inglourious Basterds critiques Hitler’s bigotry and racism several times but pointedly ignores the racism prevalent in the American armed forces of the 1940s. The Patriot (2000) is partially based on the life of Francis Marion, a South Carolina militia leader who owned African-American slaves and killed and raped a large number of Native Americans. But these aspects of his life are completely whitewashed by the film and in fact, Mel Gibson’s character Benjamin Martin is shown instead to be an employer of free-men-of-colour, a narrative decision that was heavily criticised back in 2000, including by the director Spike Lee.