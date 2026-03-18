'Dhurandhar' director Dhar to fans: Don't share spoilers, stay till end credits

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Please don't share spoilers of "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" and sit till the end credits, filmmaker Aditya Dhar said on Wednesday and called the unprecedented love for the first part as the "most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker can ever receive".

The second part of the Ranveer Singh-led spy saga will start its theatrical run with paid preview screenings, which will begin with 5:30 pm shows in many cinema halls across the country on Wednesday. The film will officially release in theatres on Thursday.

Dhar, who has written, directed and co-produced the movie, shared a statement on X and said the film is meant to be experienced on the big screen.

"Here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request... PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt. You made 'Dhurandhar' what it is. Now I'm trusting you to protect what this becomes," he said.

In the accompanying post, he wrote, "Oh, and one more thing. Don't leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling." The first part, "Dhurandhar", came out in theatres on December 5 and followed a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism mission in which an undercover Indian intelligence operative, Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari, infiltrates Karachi’s criminal syndicates and political networks in Pakistan to dismantle a terror network plotting attacks against India.

The movie, which also featured Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, earned Rs 1,300 crore during its theatrical run.

Dhar, who earlier directed the Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Uri: The Surgical Strikes", thanked audiences for embracing the film and making it their own.

"5th December 2025, 'Dhurandhar' released in cinemas worldwide. And since then. You didn't just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would.

"Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours. Then the nations. And then the world's! That is the most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker can ever receive," he said.

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge" will chart the rise of Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative. With part two, Dhar said the team was clear about one from the start - "we had to surprise you".

"We had to make you feel emotions you weren't prepared for. Deeply. Honestly. That is never easy. But for you, we tried our very hardest. We've put our hearts into 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt.

"In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions. That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image," he added.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, "Dhurandhar The Revenge" will release in five languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)