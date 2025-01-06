The connoisseurs of cinema can finally heave a sigh of relief. The much-awaited 16th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) will be held from March 1 to March 8, 2025, in Bengaluru, an important center of international film culture. The festival reflects Karnataka’s glorious heritage and the state’s achievements in literature, fine arts, and cinema.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate BIFFes at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha on March 1 (Saturday), along with a galaxy of film personalities from Kannada and other languages. Karnataka Congress’s poll manifesto, Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota (Peaceful Garden of All Communities), will also serve as the theme of BIFFes this year.

200 films from 60 countries

A total of 200 films from 60 countries across different categories, curated by experts from across the globe, will be shown at three venues: PVR Cinemas at Orion Mall, Suchitra Cine Academy, and Dr. Rajkumar Bhavana (Kalavidara Sangha). Over 400 films will be screened in one week, making it a true feast for cine enthusiasts, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while addressing mediapersons on Monday.

The competitive section

There will be three competitive sections in this 16th edition of BIFFes: Asian, Indian, and Kannada films. Awards for the chosen films by the grand jury will be conferred during the valedictory ceremony, chaired by the Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot.

Other important categories

Apart from these three competitive categories, films will be screened under various sections, including contemporary world cinema, popular Kannada cinema, Critics’ Week, biopic section, country-specific films, Unsung Incredible India, retrospectives of famous cine personalities, best-curated films, films remembering giants of Indian cinema who recently passed away, centenary celebrations of various cine personalities through screenings of their films, and films based on contemporary societal issues. In addition to these screenings, there will be masterclasses for film students on various aspects of filmmaking.

‘Enough time’

However, Siddaramaiah evaded questions about the delay in announcing the BIFFes dates and the shortage of time for organising the international film festival. “There is enough time. Organisers are capable enough to hold the 16th edition successfully,” Siddaramaiah replied.

BIFFes is one of the premier film festivals in the country, recognised by the International Federation of Film Producers’ Association (FIAPF). It is one of five internationally accredited film festivals in India, alongside IFFI (Goa), MAMI (Mumbai), Kolkata Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala (Kerala). Critically acclaimed regional, national, and international films will be screened at the festival. Workshops covering various departments of cinema will also be held.

The organising committee

The Government of Karnataka has constituted the BIFFes Organising Committee and Core Committee to conduct the 16th edition of BIFFes on a grand scale. According to a circular issued by the government, the Organising Committee is headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The committee comprises 19 members, including Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar; Chairman of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA), Sadhu Kokila; MLC Umashree; Secretary, Department of Information; Commissioner, Department of Information; the President of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce; Artistic Director of the 15th edition of BIFFes, N. Vidyashankar; and film personalities Nagatihalli Chandrashekar, Dolly Dhananjaya, Ninasam Satish, Venkata Narayan, Nanjunde Gowda, and actress Bhavana. Additional members include the Joint Director (Films), Department of Information, and the Registrar of KCA.

The core committee

A six-member Core Committee will be headed by the Secretary of the Department of Information and Public Relations and the Commissioner of the Department. Other members include Sadhu Kokila, the Joint Director of the Department, the Registrar of KCA, and N. Vidyashankar.