While the curtains rose on the week-long International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram on December 13 (Friday), cinephiles in Karnataka are anxious due to the absence of any announcement from the Karnataka government regarding its flagship cinema carnival — the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) — organised in association with Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA).

The Karnataka government is committed to holding BIFFes in the first week of March every year to coincide with March 3, celebrated as Vishwa Kannada Cinema Day, which marks the release of the first Kannada talkie film, Sati Sulochana, in 1934. This year, it is especially important for the Karnataka government and the Kannada cinema fraternity to inaugurate BIFFes on March 3 to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Kannada cinema. Cinephiles, who could not watch films at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which concluded on November 28, are now anxiously looking to the KCA and the Karnataka government for an announcement regarding the dates of BIFFes.

According to a senior official at the KCA, “A proposal to organise BIFFes, which was sent to the Chief Minister a month ago, has not yet been cleared. Since the Chief Minister holds the Department of Information and Public Relations portfolio, only he can approve the file and give the green signal for bureaucrats to begin the process of forming the organising committee and appointing the Artistic Director of BIFFes — two quintessential steps for conducting the festival.”

International accreditation at stake

The KCA is responsible for organising Biffes by strictly sticking to specified calendar dates prescribed by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF). Not following the procedural issues is likely to cost Biffes dearly as the premier film festival of Karnataka got international accreditation with great difficulty, and the initiative of a few film personalities, in 2022.

Biffes: An accredited film festival

Biffes is one of the five accredited international film festivals in the country, besides IFFI-Goa, Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI) Mumbai Film Festival, Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) and International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). According to sources, Biffes delayed completing the official procedures of FIAPF to renew the accreditation. The members of FIAPF are apparently unhappy with KCA. However, N Vidyashankar, Artistic Director of the previous edition, is learnt to have successfully convinced FIAPF members and saved the face of both the government and the KCA.

The absence of Artistic Director

It is equally important for any international film festival to announce the name of an Artistic Director at least six months before the festival to facilitate him/her to choose the best of hundreds of films screened at various international film festivals across the globe. This process will reflect on the quality of film. With only 90 days left for holding Biffes, there is no sign of concern for appointing the Artistic Director of the festival.

The reasons being attributed by the government and the KCA for the delay in appointing Artistic Director sounds ridiculous. “Principal Secretary and Chairman of KCA are busy and they participated in the Cannes International Film Festival held in the month of May, 2024. Interestingly, the Artistic Director of Biffes is expected to attend the festival to select films. Instead, bureaucrats and the chairman of the academy went to Cannes. Within days of his returning from Cannes, the bureaucrat concerned was transferred. What is the rationale behind sending a team of people, who have no idea about the importance of the film festival to Cannes?” asked a veteran filmmaker. To this, there is no answer from both the government and KCA.

300 days needed to organise film festival

“It needs at least 300-days preparation to organise a film festival of International standard. With only 90 days left, how can anyone organise such an internationally accredited film festival? Except for organising Biffes, for which the government allocates funds, KCA is not doing anything. KCA has not learnt a lesson from the neighbouring IFFK, which is organising its 29th edition,” said a national award-winning filmmaker, who spoke to The Federal on condition of anonymity.

The Kerala model

There seems to be some substance in his argument. A unit of IFFK, which comes under the Chalachitra Academy of Kerala, will start working immediately after the completion of the previous edition. Funds crunch never bothered IFFK, as the government is committed to make the festival a national and international affair and earmark funds in budget. “What is stopping the government and the KCA to opt for the Kerala model to hold Biffes?” asks a few film enthusiasts, who have been regulars at IFFK.

Time constraint reflects on quality

Both KCA and the government are confident of holding the festival meeting all the international standards, citing the efficiency of the festival team, which organised the festival in just two months. “Yes, KCA organised previous editions of Biffes in just two months. But, it is not right to take the Institution of Film Festival granted,” says, P. Sheshadri, Joint-Artistic Director of the 15th edition of Biffes. “The Asian Competition is the specialisation of Biffes. It will be difficult to get the suitable films for this section at the eleventh hour. It is also important to send the calendar of the festival six months ahead of the festival to FIAPF. Adhering to the calendar of FIAPF is one of the most important qualities of any international film festival,” he notes.

Facts corroborate Sheshadri’s opinion. The government constituted the Organising Committee on December 30, 2023, and its first meeting, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was held on January 3, 2024; it resolved to conduct the 15th edition from March 1 to 7 and allocated Rs1.61 crore for the same. Siddaramaiah promised to provide additional funds in the supplementary budget. The organisers conducted Biffes in just 50 days, with greatest difficulty. “Cinema fraternity must be grateful to the festival organising team for that,” says another national award-winning filmmaker. Many filmmakers, who shared their angst against the ‘mismanagement’ of the festival, refuse to say anything on record, as they are part of Biffes in one way or the other.

The accountability for funds

Another filmmaker, who was part of the 15th edition, regrets the interference of bureaucrats, who are keen on making the inaugural and closing ceremonies of the festival a gala affair. Instead, the funds allocated could be used to procure good films and bring world’s best filmmakers and technicians to open new vistas for the filmmakers of the land. “What they are spending is public money. There should be accountability for that,” he said.

At the same time, the cinema fraternity is accusing the government of turning academies, including KCA, into a rehabilitation centre for disgruntled party workers. “Under the circumstances, it is foolish to expect the Chairman, who fortunately or unfortunately, by default becomes the Festival Director. In recent years, organising Biffes has become a prestigious event for KCA and its chairman,” said a film critic closely associated with the festival committee.

There is a reason for film personalities asking Karnataka to follow Kerala government model. A 501-member organising committee has been formed for the 29th edition of IFFK, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the chief patron and Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian as the festival president. “Because of the active participation of both the film industry and the government, IFFK has successfully conducted 29 editions so far. It is better for KCA and the Karnataka government to take a leaf out of Kerala government’s experience in conducting such a film festival,” said a senior filmmaker.