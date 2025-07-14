B Saroja Devi, first female Kannada superstar, dies of illness at 87

Veteran actress B Saroja Devi has passed away in Bengaluru due to old age-related illness. She was 87.

The Padma awardee, a prominent figure in the Kannada film industry, acted in about 200 films over seven decades, establishing herself as one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema.

First female Kannada superstar

Born on January 7, 1938 in Bangalore, she was recognised as the first female superstar of the Kannada film industry.

Her breakthrough came with the 1955 film Mahakavi Kalidasa, when she was 17 years old, after which she became a leading actress in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Her notable works include successful films such as Panduranga Mahatmyam and Nadodi Mannan.

Saroja Devi maintained her status in the film industry even after her marriage in 1967, continuing to impress audiences and critics alike. Over the years, she has earned numerous prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992, recognising her contributions to the arts.

Lifetime Achievement Award

She received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indian government in 2008. In 2010, the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan established the "Padmabhushan B Saroja Devi National Award" to honour artistes in the performance arts annually, further solidifying her legacy in Indian cinema.

She was known for her stellar roles, which earned her the title of “Abhinaya Saraswathi”.

