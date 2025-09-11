In Nidhi Saxena’s Secret of a Mountain Serpent, which premiered at the recently concluded Venice International Film Festival, desire, loneliness and local myth mingle to concoct an enchanting atmosphere. Her 2024 film, Sad Letters of an Imaginary Woman, similarly took the medium of silence and magic realism to weave a story about the inner world of an isolated woman.

Secret of a Mountain Serpent, starring Trimala Adhikari, Adil Hussain and Pushpendra Singh, is among the most gorgeous films out of India this year, with cinematography by Vikas Urs, who is currently on a delightful run with films like Pedro, Shivamma, Body, Cactus Pears, Vaghachipani and now Saxena’s latest work. Poetry as a way of seeing reality This sophomore feature was developed at the Venice Biennale College Cinema Script Lab. With production support from India, Italy and Sri Lanka (Vimukthi Jayasundara producing with Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal as executive producers), Saxena’s film is a remarkably effective meditation on the quandaries of the women in the mountains of Almora. An ancient myth about a serpent longing for its muse combines with their solitary status — their husbands are away fighting the Kargil War of 1999 — to invoke a state of poetic mirage where half whispers, silent nights and the vision of a strange man occupy their lives. Saxena spent some time in Almora, the cantonment town in Uttarakhand, where even she felt lonely. “Of course, the mountains came first. In those places, most of the men migrate for work and more often than not, that means joining the army. The mountains sometimes feel like prison,” says Saxena.

Nidhi Saxena with the cast and crew members at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

That loneliness, that absence and no livelihood options for men there triggered this story about the women of the town. It’s a film that exists in an elegiac, heightened register, where dialogues carry a lyrical quality rather than ordinary speech. “Literature has both prose and poetry. I think that is true for films as well. I find poetry as a way of seeing reality more appealing,” she adds. Also read: How Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather became a landmark saga in gangster genre Saxena claims she is not used to structuring narratives in a direct or straightforward form that’s more akin to mainstream films. She talks about the trend of making “issue-based” films that tell the audience everything they must feel. “It doesn’t leave anything to interpretation; the themes are direct, and the universe feels unlived,” says the filmmaker. After working as a screenplay writer in Mumbai for a few years, Saxena went home during the pandemic and picked up her old writings. “I was amazed when I looked at them. I used to write like a poet. What happened to my writing? I decided I want to preserve that style.” Women’s desire and alienation The themes that dominate Secret of a Mountain Serpent are desire and alienation of the women whose husbands are away in the army. These subjects, Saxena says, lend themselves to the abstract form that her film takes. “The film is about the wives who are cheating on their husbands or even the society. These things float in the air like gossip; there is no open talk about loneliness or affairs. Everyone feels it but they don’t say it.”

A still from Nidhi Saxena’s 2024 film, Sad Letters of an Imaginary Woman