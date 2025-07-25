Thalaivan Thalaivii review: Vijay Sethupathi returns in hilarious, emotional avatar

Director Pandiraj's Thalaivan Thalaivii is a hilarious yet emotionally charged family entertainer that talks about the ego tussle between a couple and how interference from their family members pushes them toward legal separation.

Despite handling such a heavy subject, Pandiraj's execution remains light-hearted in tone, which is the film's biggest strength.

Reunion or separation?

Aakasa Veeran (Vijay Sethupathi) is a parotta master, and Arasi (Nithya Menen) is a degree holder. It's love at first sight during a typical 'bride-seeing' ceremony.

However, after marriage, new problems emerge in the form of meddling family members on both sides and ego clashes between the husband and wife.

Matters escalate when Arasi decides to permanently move to her parents' place with her newborn daughter, Magizhini, and, particularly, after her brother, Por Selvan (RK Suresh), assaults Veeran's family.

At Magizhini’s tonsure ceremony, the couple meets again, sparking another family war of words. However, a group then intervenes to settle the disputes amicably. Will Veeran and Arasi reunite or head to the court for a legal separation?

Lead pair shines

Vijay Sethupathi is hilarious, emotional, and heroic in the film. It's been a while since we saw him in such an energetic role.

Pandiraj brings back the Vijay Sethupathi we fondly remember from Nalan Kumarasamy’s films.

Nithya Menen also delivers a performance that is funny, romantic, and emotionally resonant.

Justifying the title Thalaivan Thalaivii, both VJS and Nithya stand tall with their performances.

Ensemble cast

The film features an ensemble of actors, as is typical of a Pandiraj film. Among the long list of actors, Yogi Babu, Deepa, Kaali Venkat, RK Suresh, and Chemban steal the show.

Yogi Babu’s one-liners, in particular, bring the house down, even into the post-credit sequence.

Deepa plays the typical rural mother-in-law, displaying jealousy and ego towards her daughter-in-law.

Kaali Venkat performs well in both comical and emotional sequences. Meanwhile, RK Suresh and Chemban bring in the toxic masculinity angle, and the climax is appealing.

Engaging execution

While Pandiraj intends to advise couples against opting for legal separation over trivial issues, the film could also help strengthen a society that still considers divorce a taboo topic, to be even discussed within households.

His decision to reunite Veeran and Arasi is reasonable, though it may not serve as a universal solution.

Still, as a family entertainer, Pandiraj earns full marks for his execution, that is entertaining, emotionally engaging, and thought-provoking.

Music and cinematography

Although the second half dips in pace compared to the first, the film regains momentum in the final twenty minutes.

Technically, Sukumar's visuals are striking and glossy despite the rural setting. His single-shot action sequences in the narrow lanes are particularly commendable.

Santhosh Narayanan's music is a valuable asset to the film. He brings charm to the romantic sequences, elevates emotional moments with his score, and amplifies the comic scenes seamlessly.

Final word

Overall, Thalaivan Thalaivii is an engaging family entertainer that debates the idea of legal separation among married couples and asks a pertinent question: is an ego tussle really worth fighting against each other?