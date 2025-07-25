Sarzameen starts off on a promising note as an Army commander gravely expounds on how Kashmir may look breathtakingly beautiful with its scenic landscapes but on the inside it also happens to hide wounds that run deep.

Caught in the bloody spiral of continual terrorist attacks since 1992, thousands of innocents and their families die in this region, he says. If this foolishly lulls the viewer into thinking Sarzameen is all set to tap into the discord, distrust and fear playing out in Kashmir as a backdrop, you are on the road to perdition.

For this Hindi film, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and directed by Kayoze Irani Irani (who has earlier made a nuanced short film, Ankahi, for the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Dastaans), is primarily focused on the lives of its three protagonists, who matter much more than conflict-ridden Kashmir.

A son goes rogue

The film is just set in its stunning, icy locales, which provide grist for great long shots of gun-toting actors trudging through the snow, leaving red-blood streaks on a startling white landscape. (Remember Aamir Khan in Fanaa?)

Also, there are enough terrorists in this fractured land of Kashmir, who can be borrowed just to stoke a lingering friction between a strict Indian Army Colonel and his son. The terrorists exist here just for the Army Colonel Vijay Menon (played by a perpetually anguished-looking Prithviraj Sukumaran, which seems a waste really) to keep dishing out hollow, nationalistic mumbo-jumbo — about how nothing is bigger than ‘sarzameen ki salamati’ (safety of the country). Not even his son, who he is, incidentally, ashamed of since he stutters!

To get a hackneyed plot moving, terrorists looking to seek revenge on the Colonel, kidnap his son Harman (Ibrahim Ali Khan) and brainwash him to kill, not for the sake of their ‘ideology’ but just to make ‘dad’ Menon squirm.

To make matters worse, the Colonel’s wife Mehrunissa (Kajol), who is seemingly caught in the crossfire between father and son, has her own axe to grind with the terrorists. Mehr, Menon and Harman are linked to the terrorists of the land but the latter are mere puppets. It is the emotional dynamics of this Menon trio that fascinates the director.

So, the director makes the film largely about a son battling ‘daddy issues’ (a trendy topic in Hindi cinema today, where the hero then gets a license to go on a macho strut). Sarzameen also makes much ado about the agony Menon has to undergo when the prodigious love for his country is tested in the face of a son gone rogue.

No room for deep dives

Colonel Menon, whose kidnapped school-going son Harman returns home eight years later as an adult, has to figure out the dark secrets his transformed self-assured son is hiding. What is bizarre is that this trio get shot on and off and emerge alive in the next scene.

There’s not much to recommend in Sarzameen. It seems unfortunate that the writers, Soumil Shukla and Arun Singh, failed to shape a solid narrative. Neither is there any memorable face-offs between Menon and Harman. Less said about Kajol’s Mehr the better, as she suddenly emerges as the point of a big twist in the film, with some laughable, embarrassing backstory.