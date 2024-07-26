In his second film as director, in which he also plays the lead role, Dhanush steps back to let co-stars shine; the revenge saga is elevated by AR Rahman’s stirring score and Om Prakash’s striking visuals
Directed by and starring Dhanush in the lead role, Raayan is a simple gangster drama with several emotionally charged moments. Though it’s his landmark 50th film, Dhanush takes a backseat as a star and tried his best to justify his script by giving space to other lead actors like Sundeep Kishan, Dushara Vijayan, and SJ Suryah.
Kathavarayan aka Raayan (Dhanush), is the eldest son in his family of six. Even as a child, he takes care of his two brothers, Muthuvelrayan (Sundeep Kishan) and Manickavelarayan (Kalidas Jayaram). He even names their newborn sister Durga (Dushara Vijayan). One day, when their parents go missing, danger knocks on the doors of this small, peaceful family living in South Tamil Nadu.
Dushara Vijayan shines in the second half
Raayan takes charge and relocates his siblings to North Chennai. Over time, he becomes the owner of a small fast-food stall, and the godfather to his siblings. They lead a relatively decent life until Muthuvelrayan crosses paths with the wrong people in their locality. The Raayan brothers then find themselves at war with the powerful gangster Durai (Saravanan) and must also contend with another deadly henchman, Sethu (SJ Suryah). However, a twist in the tale awaits in the second half, as the siblings undergo many changes as the story unravels.
As stated earlier, Dhanush, in his second directorial venture (after the 2017 comedy-drama, Pa Paandi, which earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Director-Tamil award), has given more scope to other characters in the film, especially Sundeep Kishan and Dushara Vijayan. Among the two, Dushara shines in the second half. It’s refreshing to see a female character fight for herself and for the hero with all her power. Kudos to Dhanush for stepping back and allowing Dushara to take revenge against the criminal who assaulted her. Sundeep carries the guilt throughout the second half, portraying a wide range of emotions quite effectively. Kalidas Jayaram is adequate in his role. SJ Suryah, who usually goes over the top with his animated expressions, is more subtle here, which works to a great extent.
As a performer, it’s a cakewalk for Dhanush, who plays his role with ease. However, one can’t say that the character would have been easy to pull off as Raayan is someone who carries all the pain inside him, and the responsibility on his shoulders. He hardly smiles and is not as energetic and sprightly as the archetypical hero of Tamil cinema. Prakash Raj delivers a nuanced performance as a seasoned police officer, torn between upholding the law and understanding the depths of Raayan’s pain.
Moments that work despite hiccups in execution
Talking about the first half of the film, the initial fifteen minutes are moving. The tempo peaks during the intermission twist, which centres on the brothers’ union. In the second half, the character arcs of Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas undergo significant changes, gradually steering the film into a family drama, and causing the pace to slow down.
However, towards the climax, the momentum picks up again, thanks to the heroic elevation of Dushara’s character and the moment when Dhanush decides to go all guns blazing. Beneath his unassuming facade lies a tormented past that has shaped him into the man he becomes. The ghosts of his past that resurface force him to confront the demons that have haunted him for years.
Technically, AR Rahman’s score — a character in its own right, and a visceral manifestation of Raayan’s inner turmoil — can be rated as his best in recent works, aside from his collaborations with Mani Ratnam and Gautam Vasudev Menon. Om Prakash’s visuals are scintillating; the colour themes he chooses in the song, ‘Adangaatha Asuran’, and various action sequences speak volumes about his expertise. To sum up, Raayan has its moments despite a few hiccups in the execution. The film stands out from other gangster dramas due to its family angle, and the flavours of Ramayana sprinkled throughout.