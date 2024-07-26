Directed by and starring Dhanush in the lead role, Raayan is a simple gangster drama with several emotionally charged moments. Though it’s his landmark 50th film, Dhanush takes a backseat as a star and tried his best to justify his script by giving space to other lead actors like Sundeep Kishan, Dushara Vijayan, and SJ Suryah.



Kathavarayan aka Raayan (Dhanush), is the eldest son in his family of six. Even as a child, he takes care of his two brothers, Muthuvelrayan (Sundeep Kishan) and Manickavelarayan (Kalidas Jayaram). He even names their newborn sister Durga (Dushara Vijayan). One day, when their parents go missing, danger knocks on the doors of this small, peaceful family living in South Tamil Nadu.

Dushara Vijayan shines in the second half

Raayan takes charge and relocates his siblings to North Chennai. Over time, he becomes the owner of a small fast-food stall, and the godfather to his siblings. They lead a relatively decent life until Muthuvelrayan crosses paths with the wrong people in their locality. The Raayan brothers then find themselves at war with the powerful gangster Durai (Saravanan) and must also contend with another deadly henchman, Sethu (SJ Suryah). However, a twist in the tale awaits in the second half, as the siblings undergo many changes as the story unravels.

As stated earlier, Dhanush, in his second directorial venture (after the 2017 comedy-drama, Pa Paandi, which earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Director-Tamil award), has given more scope to other characters in the film, especially Sundeep Kishan and Dushara Vijayan. Among the two, Dushara shines in the second half. It’s refreshing to see a female character fight for herself and for the hero with all her power. Kudos to Dhanush for stepping back and allowing Dushara to take revenge against the criminal who assaulted her. Sundeep carries the guilt throughout the second half, portraying a wide range of emotions quite effectively. Kalidas Jayaram is adequate in his role. SJ Suryah, who usually goes over the top with his animated expressions, is more subtle here, which works to a great extent.

Om Prakash’s visuals are scintillating; the colour themes he chooses in the song, ‘Adangaatha Asuran’, and various action sequences speak volumes about his expertise.

As a performer, it’s a cakewalk for Dhanush, who plays his role with ease. However, one can’t say that the character would have been easy to pull off as Raayan is someone who carries all the pain inside him, and the responsibility on his shoulders. He hardly smiles and is not as energetic and sprightly as the archetypical hero of Tamil cinema. Prakash Raj delivers a nuanced performance as a seasoned police officer, torn between upholding the law and understanding the depths of Raayan’s pain.

