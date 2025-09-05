Madharaasi review: Murugadoss makes a comeback, Sivakarthikeyan shines as action hero

After a brief hiatus following the underwhelming performance of his recent films, AR Murugadoss returns with Madharaasi, which turns out to be a dynamic blend of elements from his earlier blockbusters, Ghajini and Thuppakki.

The protagonist in Murugadoss' latest offering grapples with a medical condition akin to Ghajini and sets out on a mission to safeguard the nation, which brings back memories of Thuppakki.

The plot Raghu (Sivakarthikeyan) suffers from a psychological condition that compels him to protect individuals he imagines as his family members, who died years ago in a tragic accident. Malathi (Rukmini Vasanth) falls for Raghu’s compassionate nature, and her presence becomes a calming influence, which inadvertently makes him stop aiding those in danger. Heartbroken yet resolute, Malathi chooses to leave, urging Raghu to continue his selfless acts.

'Madharaasi' successfully transforms Sivakarthikeyan into a credible action hero

Simultaneously, NIA officer Prem (Biju Menon) is on a high-stakes mission to thwart a criminal syndicate led by Virat (Vidyut Jammwal) and Chirag (Shabeer Kallarakkal), who aim to flood Tamil Nadu with illegal weapons, fostering a dangerous gun culture. Also read: Inspector Zende review: Manoj Bajpayee lifts a wobbly film about Charles Sobhraj chase Meanwhile, struggling to cope with Malathi’s absence, a distraught Raghu contemplates ending his life. However, Prem intervenes, recruiting him for a covert operation to dismantle Virat’s gang—a mission that could cost Raghu his life while serving the nation. Will Raghu succeed? And will Malathi return to his side? Captivating first half The first half of Madharaasi captivates with a seamless mix of humour, action, and unexpected twists. The romantic subplot, though slightly slows the pace of the, enriches the emotional depth of the narrative. Murugadoss skillfully elevates Sivakarthikeyan’s heroism through a character-driven screenplay, leveraging Raghu’s medical condition as a unique strength to amplify his heroic persona, distinct from conventional formulas. Vidyut Jammwal, who plays the antagonist, steals the spotlight with his chiselled physique, agile movements, and action prowess.

Vidyut Jammwal, who plays the antagonist, steals the spotlight with his chiselled physique, agile movements, and action prowess