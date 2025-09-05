Madharaasi review: Murugadoss makes a comeback, Sivakarthikeyan shines as action hero

After a brief hiatus following the underwhelming performance of his recent films, AR Murugadoss returns with Madharaasi, which turns out to be a dynamic blend of elements from his earlier blockbusters, Ghajini and Thuppakki.
The protagonist in Murugadoss' latest offering grapples with a medical condition akin to Ghajini and sets out on a mission to safeguard the nation, which brings back memories of Thuppakki.
The plot
Raghu (Sivakarthikeyan) suffers from a psychological condition that compels him to protect individuals he imagines as his family members, who died years ago in a tragic accident. Malathi (Rukmini Vasanth) falls for Raghu’s compassionate nature, and her presence becomes a calming influence, which inadvertently makes him stop aiding those in danger. Heartbroken yet resolute, Malathi chooses to leave, urging Raghu to continue his selfless acts.
'Madharaasi' successfully transforms Sivakarthikeyan into a credible action hero
Simultaneously, NIA officer Prem (Biju Menon) is on a high-stakes mission to thwart a criminal syndicate led by Virat (Vidyut Jammwal) and Chirag (Shabeer Kallarakkal), who aim to flood Tamil Nadu with illegal weapons, fostering a dangerous gun culture.
Meanwhile, struggling to cope with Malathi’s absence, a distraught Raghu contemplates ending his life. However, Prem intervenes, recruiting him for a covert operation to dismantle Virat’s gang—a mission that could cost Raghu his life while serving the nation. Will Raghu succeed? And will Malathi return to his side?
Captivating first half
The first half of Madharaasi captivates with a seamless mix of humour, action, and unexpected twists. The romantic subplot, though slightly slows the pace of the, enriches the emotional depth of the narrative. Murugadoss skillfully elevates Sivakarthikeyan’s heroism through a character-driven screenplay, leveraging Raghu’s medical condition as a unique strength to amplify his heroic persona, distinct from conventional formulas.
Vidyut Jammwal, who plays the antagonist, steals the spotlight with his chiselled physique, agile movements, and action prowess.
Vidyut Jammwal, who plays the antagonist, steals the spotlight with his chiselled physique, agile movements, and action prowess
Rukmini Vasanth, in a rare substantial role for a female lead in an action film, delivers a standout performance, reaffirming her acting caliber. Biju Menon shines as the resolute NIA officer, while Shabeer Kallarakkal’s menacing presence adds intensity.
Commendable comeback
Sudeep Elamon’s cinematography is a highlight, infusing the action sequences with a brisk, electrifying energy. While Anirudh’s music feels somewhat repetitive, it effectively sustains the film’s momentum.
However, the pacing falters in the second half, with a runtime that could benefit from trimming 15–20 minutes to maintain viewer engagement. This is particularly before the gripping climax.
The hand-to-hand combat scenes, especially between Sivakarthikeyan and Jammwal, are executed with remarkable finesse, and turn out to be a visual treat.
Overall, despite minor pacing issues, Madharaasi marks a commendable comeback for Murugadoss, who had lost his spark with Darbar and Sikandar. While not his finest work, it surpasses most of his recent films and successfully transforms Sivakarthikeyan into a credible action hero.
Madharaasi is a decent watch, blending emotional depth, thrilling action, and even has a fresh take on heroism.