‘Can’t write scripts based on audience expectations’: Lokesh on ‘Coolie’ criticism

Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj said at an event in Coimbatore on Tuesday (September 2) that he cannot write scripts based on the expectations of the audience. The Kollywood director said this at a conclave held by SSVM Institutions in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, in response to the criticism his recent movie Coolie has received.

Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie was released in theatres on August 14. Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Upendra, and Aamir Khan co-starred in the movie.

It received mixed reviews from fans. While a section of fans enjoyed the movie, many were disappointed, saying it did not meet their expectations based on Kanagaraj’s previous movies. There had been speculations that Coolie was a time-travel movie or a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

'I never said it was a time-travel movie'

“I never mentioned Coolie was a time-travel movie or part of LCU. But these things were discussed and speculated upon even before the trailer was released. Eighteen months before the film’s actual release, they kept asking me how long I would hide these details. How can I stop that? I can’t,” he said.

Kanagaraj also said he would never write scripts based on the "high expectations" fans had for him, adding that he could only write what he could, hoping the audience would like it.

“But I can never write stories based on higher expectations. I write a story…if it meets their expectations, I’m good. If it doesn’t, I will try - that’s it,” he said at the conclave.

'Struggling with LCU'

While talking about his Lokiverse, he said he was "struggling" with the universe he had created. He also said he was now focusing on his LCU and not bringing more "universes".

Lokesh Cinematic Universe or LCU is an inter-connected series of Tamil action-thriller movies. LCU began with Kaithi in 2019, followed by Vikram starring Kamal Haasan in 2022. The last addition to his Lokiverse was Vijay’s Leo in 2023.