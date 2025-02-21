Director Ashwath Marimuthu, who made his debut with the brilliant fantasy romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule (2020), returns with his sophomore film Dragon, featuring filmmaker-turned-actor Pradeep Ranganathan of Love Today (2022) fame. Interestingly, just like Oh My Kadavule, Dragon also explores the theme of second chances — this time, without the fantasy angle.

D. Raghavan (Ranganathan) is a school topper, but the girls in his school prefer last benchers. Dejected, the studious Raghavan transforms into the rebellious Dragon in college. He gains a reputation for his swag and courage, along with a beautiful girlfriend, Keerthy (Anupama Parameswaran). However, by the end of his college years, Dragon graduates with a shocking 48 arrears. Reality soon catches up with him as Keerthy moves on and marries a well-educated groom.

A familiar yet fresh narrative

Determined to succeed despite his failures, Dragon resorts to using a fake degree certificate, landing a lucrative job through a proxy interview. He enjoys newfound wealth and even secures a glamorous bride, Pallavi (Kayadu Lohar). But his past comes back to haunt him when his college principal (Mysskin) discovers his fraud. The principal throws him a daunting challenge: clear all 48 arrears in one go, or risk being exposed to his office’s Vice President (Gautham Vasudev Menon), his soon-to-be father-in-law (K.S. Ravikumar), and his entire family. Can Dragon pull off the impossible?

Also read: Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam review: Dhanush’s light-hearted take on rebound love

Though Dragon brings to mind films like 3 Idiots and Don, it carves its own space with Ashwath’s engaging screenplay. The extended climax delivers a meaningful message and, thankfully, avoids glorifying fake heroism for the youth. Ranganathan largely reprises his Love Today persona. While his performance remains entertaining, it raises the question of whether he risks being typecast or will evolve in future projects. The film’s two leading ladies, Parameswaran and Lohar, deliver impressive performances. It’s refreshing to see Marimuthu continue creating strong female characters.

Powerful supporting cast, music

The supporting cast elevates the film significantly. Mysskin steals the show with his sharp, authoritative presence, while George Maryan delivers an emotionally moving performance. Gautham Menon, Siddhu, Harshath Khan, and Indhumathy contribute strong performances that amplify the narrative. Leon James’ music is a major highlight, with songs that enhance the film’s mood and an exemplary background score that intensifies crucial moments.

On the downside,leans towards excessive loudness and mass appeal, often relying on cuss words and exaggerated sequences. The film could have benefited from tighter editing, as the final climax arrives after an extended detour. However, these are minor flaws in an otherwise well-structured narrative. Overall, despite its loud execution,delivers solid entertainment, backed by a compelling screenplay and a satisfying climax.