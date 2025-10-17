Diesel movie review: Harish Kalyan's revenge action drama let down by script

Tamil actor Harish Kalyan, fresh off the success of critically-acclaimed films Parking and Lubber Pandhu, returns with Diesel, directed by Shanmugham Muthusamy.

Unlike his previous ventures, which embraced a fresh, contemporary approach, Diesel treads a more conventional path, reminiscent of AR Murugadoss’ Kaththi, While the film showcases Harish Kalyan in a new avatar and tackles an intriguing premise, it struggles to deliver a compelling narrative.

Revenge drama

Set against the backdrop of North Chennai’s fishermen community, Diesel explores the devastating impact of oil pipelines installed along the coastline by the government and oil companies, which rob the community of their livelihood.

The story follows a group of fishermen who resort to stealing crude oil to sustain their clan. Years later, Vasu (Kalyan), the adopted son of a north Chennai oil mafia leader (P Sai Kumar), takes center stage.

Caught in a web of corruption involving a ruthless police officer (Vinay Rai), a greedy businessman (Sachin Khedekar), and a rival mafia figure (Vivek Prasanna), Vasu’s journey is one of confronting a corrupt system, acknowledging his own mistakes, and seeking vengeance for personal loss.

Bold transformation

Harish Kalyan steps out of his comfort zone, moving away from his signature urban, polished roles to portray a rugged, action-oriented youngster from North Chennai. This transformation is a refreshing change, and his effort to embrace a mass-oriented, action-driven role is commendable.

However, the big question remains: does Diesel’s screenplay and storytelling match the actor’s bold career move? Unfortunately, the answer leans toward a no.

Director Shanmugham Muthusamy has clearly invested in research, unearthing lesser-known details about the oil mafia’s activities in North Chennai before 2014.

No emotional depth

The premise holds promise, shedding light on a real-world issue. However, the execution falters due to a lack of emotional depth. The characters, including the protagonist, are not fleshed out enough to evoke empathy. Key moments of loss and emotional turmoil fail to resonate because the screenplay does not establish a strong connection with the audience.

The mass-oriented elements, while ambitious, often feel forced and inorganic. Additionally, the romantic subplot between Kalyan and Athulya feels disconnected from the core narrative, adding little value to the story.

The film’s antagonists, portrayed by talented actors Vinay Rai, Vivek Prasanna, and Sachin Khedekar, are let down by underdeveloped characterisations. Despite their strong performances, their roles lack the nuance needed to elevate the conflict.

Technical front

On the technical front, Diesel shines in parts.

Dhibu Ninan Thomas’ music is a standout, with hummable songs and a gripping background score that enhances the film’s intensity.

The cinematography by MS Prabhu and Richard M Nathan captures the deep-sea sequences beautifully, though other portions remain functional. The production values are impressive, with notable efforts in casting and set design that lend a sense of grandeur to the film.

In conclusion, Diesel is a formulaic revenge drama that attempts to explore the gritty world of North Chennai’s oil mafia.

While Harish Kalyan’s bold departure from his usual roles is a highlight in the film, the generic storyline and lack of emotional weight prevent the film from reaching any great heights. Diesel may appeal to fans of action-driven narratives, but those expecting a fresh, engaging story might leave disappointed.