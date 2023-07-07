In mood for a holiday romance? Keep Bumble’s safety tips in mind

It's hardly an alien concept in India — 83% of Chennaites and 79% of Bengalureans are open to it, says survey by dating app

Indians on solo holiday travels are often looking for some thrill, adventure, or even a well-deserved break or even a chance for some self-discovery. Throw in an unexpected romantic tryst into this exciting mix as well now. For, Indians today are more than willing to have a quick romantic liaison while they are on a holiday.

Advertisement

According to a new study of different cities conducted by dating app Bumble, 83 per cent of people in Chennai surveyed claim that they would be open to a holiday romance. Meanwhile, 79 per cent of Bengalureans surveyed also admit that they will not be averse to some romance. In this milieu where Cupid is running amok, with Indians clearly open and more than willing to have romantic liasons on their solo travels, Bumble’s relationship expert Shahzeen Shivdasani shares some safety tips for a holiday romance.

Clarity on dating intentions

First of all, she says in a media release, give your connection clarity on your dating intentions. Make it very clear at the outset what you’re looking for. This will avoid any misunderstanding and ensure that both of you are on the same page.

Also read: Not all roses on Tinder, Bumble, other dating apps; here’s how to be safe

It’s critical to make your intentions clear from the get-go. Be upfront with your holiday date that you are looking for something casual while travelling. When it comes to holiday romances, manage your own expectations as well, for who knows, you may end up transforming your holiday romance into something more. Just make sure you make the most of it while it lasts!

Update bio for conversation starter

Secondly, Shivdasani advises to get a conversation starter going by updating your, well, Bumble bio. It helps every time you travel to a new city or country to keep people posted on where you are to attract them. Your travel plans can be added on to your Bumble profile bio that will help to spark off a dialogue.

Be open-minded

Next, Shivdasani urges you to be open-minded. Shed all that preconceived notions about what you are looking for in a romantic partner. There may be a mental checklist that you have drawn up of what you are looking for. But Shivdasani advises you to be open to possibilities when travelling. It is something like being more open to tasting new foods or experimenting with new activities, says Shivdasani.

Always keep your options open and adjust your date filters—perhaps your age range, or the sort of relationship you are after. Be flexible, who knows what may happen!

Safety measures

In all this show of open-mindedness, do not forget to put your safety first. First of all, use Bumble’s video chat or voice all features to get to know the connection better before meeting up or finalising your plans.

Enjoy it while it lasts

Enjoy the moment and savour the time you have together. Avoid putting undue pressure on your holiday romance partner with any expectations. Get into your travel holiday romance being aware of the inevitable end because then it will help you deal with the situation better.