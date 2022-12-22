Academy Awards 2023: Shortlists announced for 10 categories

Chhello Show (The Last Show) shortlisted for the in the category of International Feature Film, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes figures in the Documentary Feature Film; RRR in the fray for Best Original song (Natu Natu) and Best Non-English Film

While India’s official entry for the 95th Oscars, the Gujarati language feature film The Chhello Show (The Last Show) has been shortlisted for the Academy awards 2023 in the category of International Feature Film, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes figures in the Documentary Feature Film.

SS Rajamouli’s superhit movie RRR’s song Naatu Naatu has also been shortlisted for the category of the best original song. Previously, RRR also made it to the nominations for the Golden Globes 2023. The film would be competing in two categories- Best Original song (Natu Natu) and Best Non-English Film. Rihanna and Taylor Swift are among the music performers in the running for their chart-topping songs.

With one month to go until the nominations are unveiled for the 95th Academy Awards, the Academy has announced shortlists in ten categories: Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects.

Also read: Oscars 2023: Chhello Show, Naatu Naatu song from RRR enter shortlist



Advertisement

Each shortlist is determined by members of that corresponding branch, except for International Feature Film. (Members from all branches are invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category).

Documentary Feature Film

15 films will advance in the Documentary Feature Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. 144 films were eligible in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

Documentary Short Film

15 films will advance in the Documentary Short Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. 98 films qualified in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

Also read: ‘Chhello Show’ director Pan Nalin’s quest to ‘become’ a film

International Feature Film

15 films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. Films from 92 countries and regions were eligible in the category. Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.

In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote. The films, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Austria, Corsage

Belgium, Close

Cambodia, Return to Seoul

Denmark, Holy Spider

France, Saint Omer

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

India, Last Film Show

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Morocco, The Blue Caftan

Pakistan, Joyland

Poland, EO

South Korea, Decision to Leave

Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy

Makeup and Hairstyling

10 films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 95th Academy Awards. All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

Music (Original Score)

15 scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 95th Academy Awards. 147 scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don’t Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Also read: ‘All That Breathes’ review: Shaunak Sen’s timely exploration of climate change

Music (Original Song)

15 songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards. 81 songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title:

Time from Amsterdam

Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from Avatar: The Way of Water

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Til You’re Home from A Man Called Otto

Naatu Naatu from RRR

My Mind & Me from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Good Afternoon from Spirited

Applause from Tell It like a Woman

Stand Up from Till

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Dust & Ash from The Voice of Dust and Ash

Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing

New Body Rhumba from White Noise

Animated Short Film

15 films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. 81 films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It’s Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

Live Action Short Film

15 films will advance in the Live Action Short Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. 200 films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation, Directors, Producers and Writers Branches vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

Sound

10 films will advance in the Sound category for the 95th Academy Awards. All eligible members of the Sound Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. Academy members will be invited to view excerpts from each of the shortlisted films beginning Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in the San Francisco Bay area, followed by New York, London and Los Angeles. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

10 films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 95th Academy Awards. The Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24, 2023. The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.