What is Bal Aadhaar? Over 79 lakh enrolled in past 4 months

While 2.64 crore Bal Aadhaar registrations were there by the end of March 31, this number has increased to 3.43 crore by the end of July, according to the Union government

The first four months (April-July) of the current financial year have seen more than 79 lakh being enrolled for the Bal Aadhaar initiative, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) said.

In a statement, the ministry said, “The Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI) has enrolled more than 79 lakh children in the 0-5 age group during the first four months (April-July) of the current financial year.”

“This is part of a renewed effort to reach out to more children in the 0-5 age group under the Bal Aadhaar initiative and help parents and children avail multiple benefits. While 2.64 crore children in the 0-5 age group had Bal Aadhaar by the end of 31 March 2022, this number has increased to 3.43 crore by the end of July 2022,” it added.

Swelling numbers

Bal Aadhaar registration is progressing very well, with increased speed across the country, according to MeitY.

As per the ministry data, enrolments of children in the 0-5 age group in states like Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have already covered more than 70% of the targeted age group. Registration of children (0-5 age group) has also done exceedingly well in several other states and UTs including Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep.

“Overall, Aadhaar saturation at present is around 94%. Aadhaar saturation among adults is almost 100%. Aadhaar is now a catalyst of both, ease of living and ease of doing business,” the Union government said.

UIDAI and its regional offices have been constantly encouraging residents to come forward and register their children under Bal Aadhaar initiative.

What is Bal Aadhaar, why it’s important

Bal Aadhaar works as a facilitator in availing several welfare benefits, and also works as a digital photo identity for children right from birth.

Children in the age group of 0-5 years are issued Bal Aadhaar. Collection of biometric (fingerprints and iris) is a key feature in issuing Aadhaar as the same is required to establish uniqueness based on de-duplication of these biometrics. However, for Aadhaar enrolment of children in the age group of 0-5 years, these biometrics are not collected.

Aadhaar enrolment of children in the age group of 0-5 years is carried out based on facial image of the child, and biometric authentication of the parent/guardian (having a valid Aadhaar).

A proof of relationship document (preferably a birth certificate) is collected at the time of enrolment for Bal Aadhaar.

Blue-coloured Aadhaar card

To differentiate the Bal Aadhaar from normal Aadhaar, it is issued in blue colour, with a remark that this is valid till the child attains the age of five years. On attaining the age of 5, the child is required to furnish his or her biometrics at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete a process called mandatory biometric update (MBU).

The MBU process goes through a de-duplication process. After completion of this process, the child is issued a normal Aadhaar without any change in the Aadhaar number.

