PAN-Aadhaar linking: Deadline is June 30; here’s how to link, pay penalty

It is imperative that everyone who has a PAN card completes the linking process before the deadline because, if not done, your PAN card will become inoperative

The Income Tax department has been reminding everyone to link their PAN cards with their Aadhaar cards, and has extended the deadline to June 30, 2023. It is imperative that everyone who has a PAN card completes the linking process before the deadline because, if not done, your PAN card will become inoperative.

Who should link PAN to Aadhaar?

Linking PAN to Aadhaar is a mandatory process for all individuals who have a PAN and Aadhaar.

When is the last date for PAN-Aadhaar linking?

The deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar is June 30, 2023.

Please note that people now have to pay a penalty or late fee to link PAN with Aadhaar. The linking can happen only after the income tax department confirms that the penal amount has been received.

Also read: Deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar extended till June 30

How much late fee is to be paid?

Till June 30, 2023: Rs 500

From July 1, 2023: Rs 1000

What will happen if you fail to link your PAN with your Aadhaar?

Your PAN will become inoperative. Once your PAN becomes inoperative, you will not be able to enjoy several services where it is mandatory to quote the PAN. For example, PAN is compulsory to open bank accounts, to open demat accounts, to invest in bank fixed deposits or mutual funds.

Pending tax refunds and interest on such refunds will not be issued.

TDS will be required to be deducted at a higher rate.

TCS will be required to be collected at a higher rate.

How to pay a penalty for linking PAN with Aadhaar?

Follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal.

https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Step 2: Click the “e-Pay Tax” option under the “Quick Links” heading.

Step 3: Enter your PAN number under “PAN/TAN” and “Confirm PAN/TAN column”, enter your mobile number, and click the “Continue” button.

Step 4: After OTP verification, you will be redirected to the e-Pay Tax page. Click on the “Continue” button.

Step 5: Click the “Proceed” button under the “Income Tax” tab.

Step 6: Select Assessment Year as “2023-24” and “Type of Payment (Minor Head)” as “Other Receipts (500)” and click on the “Continue” button.

Step 7: The applicable amount will be pre-filled against the “Others” option. Click the “Continue” button and make the payment.

You can make the payment through net banking, debit card, over the counter, NEFT/RTGS or payment gateway option.

You can probably link your PAN with your Aadhaar four to five days after paying the late penalty fee.

How to link your PAN with your Aadhaar?

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal.

https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Step 2: Under the “Quick Links” heading on the left side of the homepage, click on the “Link Aadhaar” button.

Step 3: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers, and click the “Validate” button.

Step 4: A pop-up message stating “Your payment details are verified” will appear after your penalty payment has been verified. Click the “Continue” button to submit the linking request.

Step 5: Enter the required details and click the “Link Aadhaar” button.

Step 6: Enter the OTP received on your mobile number.

Step 7: The request to link your PAN and Aadhaar will be successfully submitted.

Also read: PAN-Aadhaar linking: ₹1,000 penalty from July 1; details here

What to do if a demographic mismatch occurs during the linking process?

In the latest tweet, the income tax department has informed that while linking PAN with Aadhaar, a demographic mismatch may occur due to mismatch in:

Name

Date of Birth

Gender

To further facilitate smooth linking of PAN and Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, biometric-based authentication has been provided and can be availed of at dedicated centers of PAN Service Providers (Protean and UTIITSL).

Kind Attention PAN holders! While linking PAN with Aadhaar, demographic mismatch may occur due to mismatch in:

• Name

• Date of Birth

• Gender To further facilitate smooth linking of PAN & Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, biometric-based authentication has… pic.twitter.com/UQuFnjda38 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) June 24, 2023

(With agency inputs)