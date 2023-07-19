Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi registration: Eligibility, documents, how to apply

Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, women heads of households in Karnataka will receive a monthly sum of Rs 2,000 from the government

The fourth of the much-touted five poll guarantees offered by the Congress in Karnataka is all set to be rolled out. After Shakti, Gruha Jyoti, and Anna Bhagya, the Karnataka government started preparing to introduce the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will launch the scheme on Wednesday (July 19), has said it will be implemented from August 15. Registrations for the scheme begin on July 19 and here is all you need to know about it, eligibility, and how to apply/register.

What is the Gruha Lakshmi scheme?

Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, women heads of households in Karnataka will receive a monthly sum of Rs 2,000 from the government. Karnataka Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has said the scheme is likely to benefit 12.8 million families in the state.

Are all women heads of households eligible for Gruha Lakshmi?

No. Only the women heads of households in Karnataka who possess an APL/BPL or Antyodaya card are eligible to apply for Gruha Lakshmi. Female heads of households who pay income tax and GST are not eligible for this benefit.

Where can you register for the scheme?

Registration for the scheme is free. You have to go to one of the Karnataka-1, Bengaluru-1, Grama-1 or Bapuji Seva Kendra centres, as directed, to register for the scheme.

Volunteers or “Praja Pratinidhis” (citizens’ representatives) will also go door to door to help women register for the scheme.

What do you need to register?

Women heads of families need to go to the above-mentioned centres with their Above Poverty Line card (APL) or Below Poverty Line (BPL) or Antyodaya card and Aadhaar card.

If your Aadhaar card is not linked to a bank account, you can produce your bank passbook. Hebbalkar has explained that the passbook details will be entered into the system and if the beneficiary’s information on the passbook and the ration card match, the app will approve it at once.

You also need to carry your Aadhaar-linked mobile phone to the centre.

How to register for Gruha Lakshmi

According to Hebbalkar, beneficiaries will receive an SMS mentioning the time and place to enrol for the scheme.

However, if the beneficiaries miss the appointment, they can visit the centre mentioned in the SMS after 5 pm for registration. There is no deadline for the enrolment, she has said, “because it is a continuous process”.

The Praja Pratinidhis will also help beneficiaries register for the scheme.

DO NOT pay any money to anyone for registration.

Helpline

The state government has issued a helpline number for any clarification regarding the scheme or the registration process. You can send an SMS to 8147500500 or call 1902.

(With agency inputs)