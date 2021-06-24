How Centre’s draft rules for e-commerce firms affect shoppers

The Centre recently proposed changes to e-commerce rules under the Consumer Protection Act. One of the first changes in the draft rules issued by the consumer affairs ministry is a ban on ‘specific flash sales’. The rules also introduce the concept of ‘fallback liability’, which will strengthen consumers’ hands. The concept of recording automatic consent and pre-ticked checkboxes will also be stopped. Any online retailer will first have to register with the Department of Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade.

The rules will also require e-commerce companies to employ grievance officers, chief compliance officers and nodal contact persons for ‘24*7 coordination with law enforcement agencies.

These new rules are expected to have an impact across e-commerce in India. The country predicts its e-retail market will be worth $200 billion by 2026.

Companies have until July 6 to respond to the proposals.

Ban on Flash Sales

The draft rules prohibit an e-commerce entity from organising “specific” flash sales.

A flash sale is defined as sale of goods at greatly reduced prices, lasting for only a short period of time (often during holiday/festival periods). As per the proposals, conventional flash sales will not be banned, only specific flash sales or back-to-back sales, “which limit customer choice, increase prices and prevent a level playing field”. What this means is that the ban will apply in cases where technology is used to enable only seller/s managed by the e-commerce company to sell goods or services on its platform.

Fallback Liability

Fallback liability will allow consumers to approach an e-commerce company if sellers on the platform fail to deliver goods or services due to negligent conduct. Often e-commerce platforms direct consumers to respective sellers to solve grievances. This proposal seeks to address that issue.

Grievance Redressal Mechanism