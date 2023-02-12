All about the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, a section of which will open today

Here is all about the engineering marvel that will reduce driving time between Delhi and Mumbai to only 12 hours; it will also be the first expressway in Asia to have animal overpasses and underpasses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway — touted to be India’s longest, once completed — in Rajasthan on Sunday (February 12). Here is all you need to know about the much-hyped access-controlled greenfield expressway, stated to be an engineering marvel, and how it promises to bring several cities in north, north-western, and western India closer.

About the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Total distance: 1,386-km

Total cost: Over Rs 1,000 crore

States covered: Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra

Major cities to be connected: Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Kota, Faridabad, Dausa, Ratlam, Godhra, Vadodara, Surat, Alwar, and Mumbai

Land acquired: 15,000 hectares across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra

Number of lanes: Currently eight but can be expanded to 12

Major interchanges: More than 40; to bring Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara, and Surat closer

Top speed: 120 kmph for all vehicles, helping save 300 million litres of fuel and 800 million kg of carbon emissions annually

Driving time between Delhi and Mumbai: The expressway promises to cut down driving time between the Capital and the financial capital by half — to only 12 hours. The distance has been shortened by 180 km, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km.

Wayside amenities: Total 94 amenities, including electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, dedicated lanes for EVs, helipads, and trauma care centres.

Green footprint: It is supposed to be the first expressway in entire Asia to have animal overpasses and underpasses to minimise the impact on Ranthambore Wildlife Sanctuary.

Traffic management: The expressway boasts state-of-the-art automated traffic management system.

Construction details: Reportedly, 12 lakh tonnes of steel will be used to build the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, which is equivalent to 50 Howrah Bridges, according to Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Cement consumed will be 80 lakh tonnes, enough to build Statue of Unity 350 times over. It will also be the first highway to have a 21-meter median. The project promises to generate 10 crore man-days of employment.

Expected completion date: Early 2024

About the stretch to be inaugurated on Sunday

To connect: Sohna in Haryana and Dausa in Rajasthan

Total distance: 246 km

The Jaipur interchange: An interchange at 180 km goes directly to Jaipur, which can now be reached in about 2 to 2.5 hours instead of 5.5 hours previously

Entry/exit points: The Delhi-Dausa stretch will have 8 entry/exit points

