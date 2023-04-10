LIC ADO 2023 Prelims results are out; here’s where to find the merit list

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India declared the LIC Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) Prelims result on Monday (April 10).

The LIC ADO Prelims were held on March 12 in a computer-based test mode. The exam comprised objective-type questions on Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, and English Language.

Candidates who took the prelims can check their LIC ADO 2023 result by visiting the official website of licindia.in. Here is how you can check your LIC ADO 2023 Prelims result:

Check your LIC ADO Prelims results 2023

Log on to licindia.in

Click on the ‘Careers’ section link on the left panel or at the bottom of the homepage

Next, click on the Apprentice Development Officer Recruitment 2023 link

The LIC ADO prelims result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Now, select your zone and city

A PDF file will get downloaded

Look for your roll number

Prepare for LIC ADO Mains 2023

Those who have cleared the prelims will have to take the LIC ADO 2023 Mains scheduled for April 23. The exam will have 160 multiple-choice questions. LIC will issue call letters for the ADO Mains soon. But it is important for selected candidates to visit the LIC India website regularly for more information on the Mains exam. LIC aims to fill 9,394 ADO vacancies through this recruitment drive.