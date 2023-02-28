Food Corporation of India’s AG-III phase 1 results out; know how to access it

The results of the Food Corporation of India’s Assistant Grade III phase 1 results are posted on the official website of the Corporation today (February 28), which can be accessed at https://fci.gov.in/.

This online examination, which is being held for 5,043 vacancies for FCI Category-3, was conducted on January 1st, 7th, 14th and 21st. The results are uploaded today on the website with the merit list of candidates shortlisted for the Phase 2 exam.

According to the notice posted on the official website, the result of Phase 1 as well as the Call Letter download link of phase II will be available on the website.

How to download the results of AG III phase 1 results:

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Food Corporation of India at https://fci.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the Current Recruitment section on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: Under the Current Recruitment section, click on the link for recruitment of category III personnel for the post of Assistant General Manager (General Administration/Technical/Accounts/Law

Step 4: Now, click on the link for the ‘Result of Online Test for AG-III posts’

Step 5: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields and click on the submit button

Step 6: The FCI AG 3 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the results and take a printout

Here is a direct link to the FCI AG III phaser 1 results: https://www.recruitmentfci.in/current_category_third_main_page.php?lang=en

Grievance registration

The qualified candidates, who are not able to generate their call letter online for phase II should register their grievance at http://cgrs.ibps.in.

The candidates, whose roll numbers will be mentioned in the FCI result PDF, are eligible to appear in the phase 2 exam. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the FCI website.