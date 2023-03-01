UKPSC 2023 recruitment: Apply for civil judge posts at psc.uk.gov.in

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced openings for the position of Civil Judge and is accepting online applications from qualified candidates.
The interested applicants can apply for these vacancies through the official website ukpsc.net.in before the deadline of March 21, 2023.
The recruitment drive is looking to fill a total of 16 vacant positions.
To be eligible for the position of Civil Judge, candidates must meet the following criteria:
- Age Limit: Applicants must be between 22 to 35 years of age as of January 1, 2023.
- Educational Qualification: Candidates should hold a Bachelor of Law degree from a University established by law in Uttarakhand or any other Indian University recognized by the Governor for this purpose. They should possess a good understanding of Hindi in Devanagri script and have basic knowledge of computer operations.
- Application fees: Candidates applying for the UKPSC recruitment 2023 are required to pay an application fee, which is Rs 172.30 for General/OBC/EWS category candidates, whereas candidates from SC/ST are required to pay Rs 82.30. PWD category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 22.30.
- Steps to apply:
- Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in
- Click on the application link provided under the “Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Examination- 2023” section.
- Fill in the necessary details and upload the required documents.
- Pay the applicable fee and submit the application form.
- Keep a printout of the application form for future reference