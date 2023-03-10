SBI invites application for 868 posts of Retired Bank Officers

868 Retired Bank Officer posts open for application at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) is seeking eligible candidates to apply for 868 Retired Bank Officer positions on a contractual basis, including from e-ABs and other PSBs.

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website sbi.co.in by March 31, 2023.

The notification includes eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualifications, and other relevant details for interested candidates to review.

To apply for the vacancies, follow these steps:

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers

Click on “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICER OF SBI, e-ABs & OTHER PSBs ON CONTRACT BASIS”

Click on the “Apply Online” link

After registering, fill up the application, upload the required documents, and submit. Finally, take a printout of the application for future reference.

Apply here directly

The selection process will involve shortlisting of applicants followed by an interview round.

