Army invites applications for Agniveers; last date to apply is March 15

Army Recruiting Office Agra invites online applications from unmarried male candidates for selection test for Agniveer intake for recruiting year 2023-24 under Agnipath scheme. Online registration dates from February 16, 2023 to March 15, 2023.

Online exam dates: April 17, 2023 onwards

Applications have been invited from domiciles of districts of Agra, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mathura, Hathras, Aligarh, Jhansi, Jalaun, Etawah and Lalitpur.

Eligibility criteria

Advertisement

Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms): Class 10th /Matric pass with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. For boards following grading system, min of ‘D’ grade (33% – 40%) in individual subjects or grades with 33% in indl subjects and overall aggregate of ‘C2’ grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate.

Agniveer (Technical) (All Arms): 10+2/Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with min 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject.

Agniveer (Clerk/Store Keeper Technical) (All Arms): 10+2 / Intermediate Exam Pass in any stream (Arts, Commerce, Science) with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accts/Book Keeping in Cl XII is mandatory.

Agniveer Tradesmen 10th pass (All Arms): Class 10th simple pass. No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored 33% in each subject.

Agniveer Tradesmen 8th pass (All Arms): Class 8th simple pass. No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored 33% in each subject.

Age criteria

Candidates born between October 1, 2002 and April 1, 2006 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply.

Pay, allowances & allied benefits

Agniveer enrolled under this scheme will be paid an Agniveer package with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, risk and hardship allowances (as applicable in Indian Army), dress and travel allowances will be paid.