600 Asst Manager posts at IDBI Bank; Feb 28 is last day to pay application fees

IDBI Bank has invited online applications from eligible Indian citizens for the post of Assistant Manager. Candidates fulfilling the required eligibility criteria may apply online at https://www.idbibank.in/idbi-bank-careers-current-openings.aspx. The posts are open to candidates from across the country.

The online payment of fees can be done from February 17, 2023 to February 28, 2023 (both dates inclusive). The fee is ₹200 for SC/ST/PWD candidates, and ₹1,000 for all other candidates.

The tentative date of online test is April 2023.

Eligibility criteria

Those who wish to apply for the Assistant Manager post should be graduates from recognised universities. Diploma certificates are not included.

The minimum age is 21 years and the maximum is 30. The candidate must have been born not earlier than January 2, 1993 and not later than January 1, 2002 (both dates inclusive). There are age limit relaxations for select reserved categories.

The bank requires candidates to have at least 2 years of experience in the BFSI (banking, financial service and insurance) sector. Experience should be full-time and as a permanent employee. Experience below 6 months in any organisation will not be considered.

How to apply

Go to https://www.idbibank.in/idbi-bank-careers-current-openings.aspx and fill in the online application form.

Else, go to the bank’s website www.idbibank.in and click on the “CAREERS/CURRENT OPENINGS” to open the link “Recruitment of Assistant Manager- 2023-24 ” and then click on the option “APPLY ONLINE” which will open a new screen.

To register, choose the tab “Click here for New Registration” and enter name, contact details and email-id. A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidates should note down this number and password. An email and SMS indicating these will also be sent.

Candidates should then upload photo, signature, thumb impression and hand-written declaration as given under guidelines at Annexure I.

Click on the Preview tab to preview and verify the entire application form before hitting the COMPLETE REGISTRATION button.

Salary and posting details

The extant basic pay currently applicable to Assistant Managers in Grade A is ₹36,000 per month.

Selected candidates will go through a probation period for 1 year.

They could be posted to any office of the bank or the departments / offices / business units / the bank’s associate institutions.

These are transferable jobs, both within and outside India.

Selection process

The selection process includes an online test, document verification, personal interview and pre-recruitment medical test (PRMT).

For more details, visit: https://www.idbibank.in/pdf/careers/Final-Detailed-Advertisement-AM-2023-24.pdf