JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 result out

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 results have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those who are eligible may access and verify their results on the official website www.jeemain.nta.nic.in by providing their application number and date of birth.

The NTA has also published the definitive answer key for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2.

The test was held on January 28, 2023. Paper 2 is intended for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning programs throughout the country.

Here are the steps to download the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 result:

