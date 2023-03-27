Tamil Nadu: SSLC 2023 Exam Hall Ticket – know how to download here

The exam is slated to begin on April 6 and end on April 20, 2023

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has released the hall tickets for the SSLC (Class 10) general examinations 2023, on its official website, https://www.dge.tn.gov.in, media reports said.

The exam is slated to begin on April 6, 2023 and end on April 20, 2023.

Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website.

The hall ticket is an important document that contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, and instructions to be followed during the exam.

The Directorate of Government Examinations is responsible for conducting and managing the state board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in Tamil Nadu.

Students need to download and carry their hall tickets to the examination centre. They should also carefully follow the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket. If there is any discrepancy in the hall ticket, the student should bring it to the notice of the concerned authorities immediately.

How to download the TN SSLC 2023 Hall Ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu at https://www.dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the “Latest Notification about Examinations” section on the homepage, and click on the link that says “TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2023 download”.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the specified format.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button to generate your hall ticket.

Step 5: Download a copy of the hall ticket, and review the details mentioned in the hall ticket carefully.

