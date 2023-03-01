SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 admit card released on regional sites

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 Examination.

Candidates who have registered for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 Examination can now download their admit card from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be conducted from March 9 to 21 at various exam centres across the country.

Here are the steps to download the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 admit card:

Visit the regional websites of SSC.

Click on the admit card link available on the homepage.

Enter your login details, such as registration number and password.

Download the admit card and keep a copy of it for future reference.

The links given below will directly take you to the page to download the admit card for your respective region:

Visit the respective link of your region and download the admit card by following the instructions.