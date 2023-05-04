How to download NEET UG 2023 admit card released by NTA

The NEET UG admit card is now available for download. Read on to find out how to download your admit card...

The official website of the National Testing Agency, NTA, has published the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate 2023 (NEET UG 2023). To access and obtain their individual admit cards, enrolled candidates may go to neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2023 examination, which will take place from 2 pm to 5:30 pm on May 7, 2023, will be conducted by NTA. Applicants may download their admit cards by providing their application number and date of birth.

The official website has posted a notice informing candidates to download their NEET (UG) – 2023 Admit Card from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Starting from May 3, 2023 (11:30 A.M. onwards), candidates may access their admit card using their Application No. and Date of Birth. They should also read the instructions included in the Information Bulletin and the Admit Card. Here are the steps to download the NEET UG 2023 Admit Card:

Step 1: Open the official website of NEET UG, neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate and click on the Admit Card link on the homepage.

Step 3: The website will display a new page.

Step 4: Enter your Application No. and Date of Birth in the designated fields.

Step 5: Your NEET UG 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the Admit Card and print it out for future use.

After the NEET UG 2023 exam, NTA will publish the provisional answer key, scanned images of OMR sheets, and question papers on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. There will be a specified period during which candidates can submit objections to the answer key and their recorded responses. Following this, NTA will release the final answer key and results.