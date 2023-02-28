How to download admit card for Staff Selection Commission (WR) CHSL Tier 1 exam

The Staff Selection Commission of Western Region (WR) will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Exam 2022-23 from March 9 to March 21, 2023.
The SSC WR admit cards were released on Monday (February 27) for candidates who have applied for CHSL posts and whose applications have been accepted by the commission.
Such candidates can download their SSC (WR) admit cards from the website www.sscwr.net. They can check their individual exam date, time, and venue on their SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Cards.
It is mandatory to carry the admit card at the exam venue. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the examination without it.
How to download the admit card
- Log on to www.sscwr.net
- On the homepage, click on link: STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION – 2022 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 09/03/2023 TO 21/03/2023
- Read the instructions and go to CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD
- Type your login credentials
- Your SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen