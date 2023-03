The exam was held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 at multiple centres across the country.

IIT Kanpur is expected to announce GATE 2023 results on Thursday (March 16).

Candidates may log in at gate.iitk.ac.in (Click the link here)

The exam was held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 at multiple centres across the country.

The provisional answer key was released on February 21. The final answer key is expected to be published along with results.