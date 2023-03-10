UGC releases NET Phase 5 admit card

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday released the admit card for UGC NET December 2022 Phase 5. Candidates can download their admit cards from official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

UGC NET December 2022 Phase 5 exam is scheduled to take place on March 13 and 15 in two shifts.

Here’s how you can download UGC NET Phase 5 admit card: Visit the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Subsequently, click on admit card link on the homepage. Now, key in your login details and submit. The UGC NET phase 5 admit card will appear on screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

UGC NET is a test to determine the eligibility of aspirants for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and ‘Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.