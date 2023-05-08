Tamil Nadu Plus Two exam results 2023 announced today

Students who wrote the exam can check their results at the official websites — dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu on Monday (May 8) declared the results for the Plus Two (Class 12) or HSE board exams for 2023.

They need to enter their roll number or registration number, email id, and name to view the results.

The class 12 exams were held from March 13 to April 3, 2023. Nearly 8.51 lakh students had registered for the Plus Two exams this year, including 5.36 lakh students from the science stream, 2.54 lakh students from the commerce stream, and about 14,000 students from the arts stream.

94.03 per cent of the students who wrote the exams have been successful this year. The pass percentage of girls was 96.38 while 91.45 per cent of the boys cleared the exams.

Last year, the pass percentage was 93.76 per cent.

A total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the exams, with 7,55,451 of them passing.

As many as 4,398 differently-abled candidates appeared, and 3,923 of them successfully cleared the exams.

Further, 79 out of 90 prisoners who wrote the exams also passed, the DGE said.

A number of students scored 100 marks in subjects including Tamil, English, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Computer Science.

Here’s how to check your result:

– Visit the official websites – dge..tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

– Click on the “TN HSE(+2) Result 2023” link

– Enter the dge.tn.gov.in result 2023 registration number and your date of birth

– Click on “Get Marks”

– Submit and download the marks

(With agency inputs)