JEE Main Session 2: Apply now; registration window to close on March 12

Applicants aspiring to crack the JEE Main Session 2 need to hurry as the National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window on March 12.

The NTA would allow eligible candidates to apply for the examination till 9 pm of March 12. The window to deposit the examination fee will close at 11 pm the same day.

Aspirants can submit their applications on https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main is also a qualifying exam for those wanting to appear in JEE Advanced, meant for admission into IITs.

Advertisement

Both new candidates and those who took the exam in Session 1 are eligible to apply. Aspirants who enrolled in Session 1 are not required to register again and can use their previous application number and password to apply.

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2, slated to be held between April 6 and 12 will be conducted in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu and Urdu.)

The NTA has also kept April 13 and April 15 as the reserve dates for the conduct of the examinations.

Applicants are likely to get their admit cards in the last week of March.

The mode of examination will be computer based.

Here’s how to fill the application form:

Go to the official website of JEE Main

Click on the ‘Online Application for JEE Main Session-2 (2023)’ on the Latest News section of the homepage.

You will be directed to a fresh page (https://examinationservices.nic.in/jeemain23/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFVj34FesvYg1WX45sPjGXBoa5vGFW0WEhHVzYmk1Pn1T).

Candidates who registered themselves for the Session 1 exam can directly log in by giving their application number and password.

New candidates have to click on the ‘New Registration’ option to register themselves.

After filling the application form, upload all scanned copies of required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and save a PDF version of it for future use.