CUET UG 2023 Exam: Last date to apply is March 30

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CUET UG 2023 Exam registration on Thursday (March 30). According to the official notification, Thursday is the last date to fill in the application form for the Common University Entrance Test.

Candidates who are interested should go to the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, and submit their applications for the entrance exam by 9.50 pm on Thursday (March 30).

CUET UG 2023 Exam: How to apply Go to the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the link for “Login or Register” on the home page Enter your details and sign in Fill in the application form and upload all the documents required Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form Download the form and take a printout Candidates can pay the application fees by 11.50 pm on Thursday (March 30). The payment can be made online through Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking. After the registration window closes, those who have applied can make any changes to their applications from April 1, 2023 to April 3, 2023. The CUET UG Exam city slip will be published on April 30, 2023. NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2023 Exam from May 21 to 31, 2023. The testing agency will share the admit card, exam schedule, and other information well before the exam dates.