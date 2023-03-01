Breaking: NEET exam to be held on May 7

NEET examination, conducted by The National Testing Agency, NTA, will be conducted on May 7

Medical entrance examination NEET, conducted by The National Testing Agency, NTA, will be conducted on May 7 at multiple centres across the country. The examination will pave way for admission to various MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses.

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, will begin NEET UG 2023 registration soon. Candidates can access the same at neet.nta.nic.in.

Other details, such as application dates, hall ticket (admit card), and examination venues will be available on NTA’s information bulletin.

Candidates appearing for NEET prepare for four subjects, with each subject consisting of two sections. While Section A consists of 35 questions, Section B has 15 questions. Of the latter, students can attempt any 10 questions.