Central Pollution Control Board to recruit 163 for various posts

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a statutory organisation under Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, has invited online applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment for the posts of Scientist ‘B’ (62), Assistant Law Officer (6), Assistant Accounts Officer (1), Senior Scientific Assistant (16), Technical Supervisor (1), Assistant (3), Accounts Assistant (2), Junior Technician (3), Senior Laboratory Assistant (15), Upper Division Clerk (16), Data Entry Operator Grade – II (3), Junior Laboratory Assistant (15), Lower Division Clerk (5), Field Attendant (8), and Multi-Tasking Staff (7).

The details about the vacancies can be accessed at the following link – https://www.cpcb.nic.in, under the Jobs heading.

Eligibility criteria

Detailed educational qualification, experience and other criteria for selection to the various posts are mentioned on the website. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the details of posts and instructions before applying. Some of the positions are reserved under various categories, but each post has vacancies in the open category also.

Advertisement

Candidates who wish to be considered against reserved vacancies must submit requisite certificate from the competent authority, in the prescribed format at the time of Interview/ Skill Test/ Document Verification failing which their candidature will be cancelled.

Age criteria

The maximum age as on the last date of submission of the application is 35 years for Scientist ‘B’, 30 years for six posts, and 18-27 years for the remaining posts.

There shall be no upper age limit in respect of officers already working in the Central Pollution Control Board for the post of Scientist ‘B’.

Submission of applications

The commencement date for the submission of applications: March 6, 2023 (10 am)

The last date for submission of applications: March 31, 2023 (11.59 pm)

Applicants are NOT required to upload the scanned copies of certificates and supporting documents with the application form. However, the same should be produced at the time of documents verification. Applicants shall have to produce original testimonials at the time of documents verification.