Bihar B.Ed entrance exam: Registration deadline ends on March 20

The registration process for the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Examination (CET-BED) 2023 ended on March 15. However, there is good news for candidates as those who have missed the deadline can still apply online through the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
This common entrance exam is to get admission into Bihar universities running the B.Ed course.
Dates to remember:
20.02.2023 to 15.03.2023 – Submission of Online Application Form
16.03.2023 to 20.03.2023 – Submission of Online Application Form (With late fee and editing)
30.03.2023 onwards – Date of Issue of Admit Card
08.04.2023 (Saturday) – Entrance Test
The last date to submit and edit the CET-BED applications is March 20, 2023. The hall tickets (admit card) for the entrance test will be made available on March 30. The common entrance exam will be conducted on April 8, as per the schedule given by the government.
How to register:
- Go to the official website – biharcetbed.lnmu.in
- On the homepage, click on the online registration tab
- Fill the application form and pay the fees as mentioned
- Click ‘Submit’
- Download and take a printout of the same for future use
The application fee is ₹1000 for candidates in the general category and ₹ 750 for the differently-abled and EWS/EBC/BC/women candidates.
