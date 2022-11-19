‘Women are their own enemies’, says Jaya Bachchan

"Educated women also have double standards, which is so sad," said Jaya Bachchan during her interaction with daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda for Navya’s podcast.

Bollywood actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan has said “women are their own enemies”.

Jaya’s remark came during her interaction with daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda for Navya’s podcast.

The actress interrupted Navya while she was speaking about how people should raise their sons like they raise their daughters. Jaya said: “Educated women also have double standards, which is so sad. I want to say it sometimes but do not feel good about saying it, but women are their own enemies.”

Shweta said that women should be nicer and more supportive of other women. On this, Jaya said: “I am very nice to Navya. I am always helping other women and always speaking for them. Let us not talk about mother and daughter.”

Advertisement

Also read: Pankaj Tripathi to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic; film to release in Dec 2023

Shweta replied: “There is a Madeleine K Albright quote, ‘There is a special place in hell for women who do not help other women.’ Charity should start at home, mother!”

Jaya reacted: “Oh shut up.”

Navya said that her mother Shweta is no different from Jaya. On this, Jaya said that Shweta considers Navya to be her punching bag.

Also read: Udhayanidhi on quitting acting, working with Kamal, and dad Stalin’s film choices

“I am in the wrong place, at the wrong time and saying the wrong things. I am like a deer in the headlight. Even if it is not my fault and I am in the vicinity, then it is like, she is here, so now just…” said Navya.

Shweta said Navya does not know when to be quiet or when someone is in a bad mood.