While We Watched review: Ravish Kumar docu is an intimate portrait of journalistic courage

Vinay Shukla’s documentary While We Watched envisions a political dystopia of television newsrooms and broadcast journalism in India. The film presents an intimate glimpse into the professional and personal life of former New Delhi Television (NDTV) news anchor and senior channel executive, Ravish Kumar.
Drawing primarily on behind-the-scenes footage of
A glance into Ravish Kumar’s world
In his film, Shukla foreground
On a timeline, the documentary begins with the 2019 general elections and the landslide victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Over the course of two years, which includes the onset of a global pandemic, Ravish Kumar’s prime
Also read: Barbie review: Greta Gerwig’s bittersweet ride through nostalgia, feminism, and frivolity
The documentary offers a glance into Ravish Kumar’s world, his relationship with co-workers and the production unit, and s
In other words, there is a redolent harmony between
On courage
In the world’s largest democracy, the advance of digital technology has led to an ongoing dehumanisation of citizens, journalist and writers, which is increasingly the subject of investigation among media scholars. In the digital era, there is a cognitive embodiment of mass-hysteria, whether it is via fake news that leads to the improvised concerting of mobs, or the swarming infractions of trolling and the organised targeting of individuals on various social media platforms by IT cells. Conflated against this backdrop, Ravish Kumar’s ratio
Much like Shukla’s previous
One observes that Kumar is not intrinsically prone to fits of fury and tantrums on-screen, he balks at mainstream broadcast televi
Kumar’s mobile phone t
The refusal to be dehumanised
Contrary to the conditioned human response
An extraordinary coura
For instance, on a stressful day at the newsroom, Kumar is repeatedly misreading his lines in front of the camera because of the faltering teleprompter. Finall
Meanwhile, the operator, who is equally frustrated, pointedly asks
Also read: Oppenheimer review: Breathtaking visuals, enigmatic Murphy make for a flawed yet thrilling fare
There is a keen attunement to the psychic life of power that allows Kumar to incisively diagnose the tendencies among those around him to be slavish to power; and it is beyond exhilarating to watch Kumar dismantle the internalised structures of fear and self-censorship from one of the best scene in the film, where he is moderating a debate at the Delhi University campus. The professor inaugurating this
Sensitising viewers to journalistic integrity
Kumar recognises this and does not fail to call her out for appeasing to an existing climate of fear and censorship in the universities. He points out that no one has the right to terrorise others because they do not conform to standards of jingoistic patriotism that is underway in the media today, or because they belong to an ethnic minority group and there is a huge applause from the students and faculty. Such moments of rupture in the film produces an emotionally charged experience for viewers.
Shukla has insightfully pointed out that Ravish Kumar is a well-known journalist in the country and people are used to seeing him on prime time television every day. However, most images of him are frontal, where Kumar either is seated behind the news desk or facing the camera and his audience while live-transmitting from different locations of the capital.
Therefore, Shukla rem
Whether as an antidote or a necessary deflection, the film happens to be replete with shots of cake-cutting at any given occasion at the NDTV news office, whether it is birthdays, redundancies, promotions, farewells or even a particularly stressful day of work, everything can be assuaged with the right amount of sugar-rush, replicating the dop
While We Watched premiered at Toronto International Festival (TIFF) in September last year and is now showing across theatres in the United Kingdom. The film premiered at Curzon Soho in London on the 10th of July, the filmmaker and journalist were present for a Q&A session after the film