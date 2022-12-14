Vijay Sethupathi’s weight loss in a short time leaves social media stunned

Actor Vijay Sethupathi dropped a new picture of himself on social media where he seems to have lost a lot of weight sparking a debate among fans about his dramatic physical transformation

In this new picture on Instagram, in which Vijay Sethupathi seems like he has lost a few kilos, has gone viral on social media. His fans are actively reacting to his post appreciating Vijay Sethupathi’s new look. While some fans have expressed their surprise at his sudden and dramatic weight loss, and are raving about it, others are skeptical about the fact that he has managed to lose so much weight in such a short time.

Vijay Sethupathi’s weight loss picture was shared in the form of a smiling selfie on his social media pages. Clad in white, he is seen clicking the mirror selfie, appearing to be noticeably slimmer than before. The photo seems to have been shot in his vanity or makeup room. Reacting to the picture, a user exclaimed, “What a changeover”. Another wrote about Vijay Sethupathi’s new look, “Handsome,” followed by love-struck emoticons.

“Super anna,” a user wrote, while others dropped heart and fire emoticons on the actor’s weight loss. Some users also seemed inspired by it, while others said it was ‘unbelievable’. Many also said that this is his answer to ‘haters’, who had trolled him for his weight over the years.

Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in the Tamil action comedy DSP (was panned by critics), which released in the first week of December. His fans pertinently noted that during the promotions, Vijay Sethupathi had looked his usual self.

So, his fans were surprised that he looked visibly leaner and physically transformed in the selfie in such a short time. Some felt it was the angle at which the picture has been shot, which was probably responsible for Vijay Sethupathi’s physical transformation.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi had four releases this year – Vikram, Maamanithan, 19 (1) (a) and DSP. Vikram, helmed by Kamal Haasan was a runaway hit, and the actor was praised for his performance in the movie. The actor will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif in his Bollywood debut, Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is scheduled to release next year.

A few months ago, Katrina had shared several behind-the-scene pictures from the script reading session with Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan. Besides Merry Christmas, the actor has Michael, Viduthalai and Gandhi Talks, a silent movie. Also, he has Raj and DK’s web series Farzi, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Raashii Khanna.

On working in Bollywood, the actor told the media that he felt like a kid going to a new school, as the journey is filled with new learnings and explorations. His heart and brain, both are happy with his Hindi debut, he had added.