Two trespassers hid in Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow for 8 hours

Two men were caught by guards at Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's palatial Mumbai residence, Mannat, after breaking in the previous night.

Police stated that two men who were arrested last week for trespassing inside Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai bungalow had hidden in the actor’s makeup room for nearly eight hours before being apprehended.

Pathan Sahil Salim Khan and Ram Saraf Kushwaha, who claimed to have come from Bharuch in Gujarat to meet Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, were apprehended by security guards and subsequently handed over to police.

The two have been charged with trespassing and other relevant offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the investigation is currently ongoing.

According to reports, the two suspects had hidden in Shah Rukh Khan’s makeup room, which is located on the third floor of Mannat, the actor’s residence which is currently undergoing repairs. They apparently used the scaffolding that had been set up for the repairs to gain access to the house at 2 am.

As per the first information report (FIR), the trespassers were discovered by Satish, a member of the housekeeping staff at 10.30 am. “Satish escorted both individuals from the makeup room to the lobby. Shah Rukh Khan was surprised to see strangers on the property. The guards at Mannat handed over the duo to the Bandra Police,” the FIR stated.

In her statement to the police, Colleen D’Souza, the manager of Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow, revealed that she was informed by the security guard at 11am on February 2nd that two individuals had managed to enter the premises.

As per the Mumbai Police, the trespassers had entered the premises of Mannat by scaling the outer wall. During the police investigation, it was revealed that the two men were between the ages of 20 and 22 and had travelled from Gujarat with the intention of meeting Shah Rukh Khan. In the meantime, Shah Rukh is presently getting ready for his upcoming films, Jawan and Dunki.

After being arrested, the two suspects were remanded to police custody for one day where they were interrogated about their actions. According to reports, the duo had arrived in Mumbai on March 1st and had managed to sneak into Mannat.

While scaling the compound wall of the house, they had sustained minor injuries to their noses. The housekeeping staff at SRK’s residence had attended to their injuries and administered first aid before handing them over to the police.

On Saturday, the parents of the suspects arrived in Mumbai and secured their release on bail by posting a bond of Rs 10,000 each.