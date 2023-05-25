Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar and winner of 11 Grammys, dead at 83

She sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won 11 Grammys, was voted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and was honoured at the Kennedy Center, with Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey among those praising her

Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and 70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” has died at 83.

Turner died on Tuesday (May 23), after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager.

She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

Few stars travelled so far. She was born Anna Mae Bullock in a segregated Tennessee hospital and spent her latter years on a 260,000 square foot estate on Lake Zurich and overcame so much.

Physically battered, emotionally devastated, and financially ruined by her 20-year relationship with Ike Turner, she became a superstar on her own in her 40s, at a time when most of her peers were on their way down, and remained a top concert draw for years after.

With admirers ranging from Beyoncé to Mick Jagger, Turner was one of the world’s most successful entertainers, known for a core of pop, rock, and rhythm and blues favourites: “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” and the hits she had in the 80s, among them “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero” and a cover of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together.”

Her trademarks were her growling contralto, her bold smile and strong cheekbones, her palette of wigs, and the muscular, quick-stepping legs she did not shy from showing off.

She sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won 11 Grammys, was voted along with Ike into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 (and on her own in 2021) and was honoured at the Kennedy Center in 2005, with Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey among those praising her.

Her life became the basis for a film, a Broadway musical, and an HBO documentary in 2021 that she called her public farewell.

Entertainers, politicians remember the ‘Queen of Rock and Roll’ fondly

The former US President Barack Obama extolled her in a tweet, “Tina Turner was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself – speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.”

The famous American singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Tina Turner. Her powerful voice and strength will forever be etched in our hearts and memories. She paved the way for so many of us in the music industry and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Nancy Sandra Sinatra, the singer and elder daughter of the legendary Frank Sinatra, tweeted in her heartfelt condolence message, “There will never be another like Tina Turner. The voice, the legs, the energy – unmatched. My heart goes out to her family and all who loved her. You were able to overcome the worst of life and create the best of life. Godspeed, Tina. You were, and you are simply the best.”

Beyonce, the American singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and businesswoman, dedicated a special message to Tina Turner. She wrote in her beautiful eulogy, “My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

