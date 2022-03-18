“The Kashmir Files” director Vivek Agnihotri gets Y category security

The third-highest category of security in the country has been given to Agnihotri because of the filmmaker’s increased threat perception after the release of the movie based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley

The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to give a ‘Y’ level security cover to Vivek Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files.

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley due to terrorism.

Seven to eight commandos of the CRPF will guard Agnihotri round the clock under the ‘Y’ category security.

The third-highest category of security in the country has been given to Agnihotri because of the filmmaker’s increased threat perception after the release of the movie.

Riding on overwhelming government support and tax breaks from several states across the country, the movie has become a box office success and is racing to ₹ 100 crore in collections from the theatres.

The film has led to violent sloganeering at several movie theatres, with many people complaining that the film has inadvertently led to more hatred between the two communities.

Social media is flooded with videos from both inside and outside movie theatres where people can be seen using abusive slang for Muslims, with a few using strongly provocative language and raising angry slogans.

