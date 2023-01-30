Thalapathy 67: Is Vijay-Lokesh combo plotting a pan-India flick?

Ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to make Vijay's next a pan-India film by roping in actors from other states. Sanjay Dutt seen in 'KGF' as a villain and who is expected to figure in 'Thalapathy 67' will be joining Vijay in the upcoming Kashmir schedule

The shooting for ‘Thalapathy 67’, the untitled film which will see Thalapathy Vijay teaming up with his Master director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, is moving at a rapid pace. The film’s shooting which flagged off on January 2 wrapped up the Chennai schedule and is expected to travel to Kashmir for an extended 60-day long shooting period in February.

The promos of ‘Thalapathy’ 67 are expected to be released in February first week, according to news reports. According to news reports, the ace director is all set to make Vijay’s next a pan-India film by roping in actors from other states. Sanjay Dutt, who was seen in Kannada film ‘KGF’ as a villain, is expected to figure in ‘Thalapathy 67’ as well and will be joining Vijay in the Kashmir schedule.

The project marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay, who is currently basking in the success of his family drama ‘Varisu’ (which has mopped up nearly ₹283 crore worldwide), with his ‘Master’ director, Lokesh Kanagaraj. The young director is also riding a high after the stupendous success of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’, in which he has started to shape his own cinematic universe. Kanagaraj had successfully integrated some of the characters from his film ‘Kaithi’ into ‘Vikram’ triggering of a Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

‘Thalapathy 67’ is produced by Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. While director Gautham Menon has already confirmed that he is part of the film, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Trisha, are also expecting to be part of Vijay’s next. According to news reports, actor Vikram may appear in a cameo in the film, like Suriya did as Rolex in ‘Vikram’.

Advertisement

After composing winning tracks for films like ‘Master’, ‘Kaththi’, ‘Beast’, ‘Thalapathy 67’ will be Anirudh Ravichander’s fourth association with Vijay. Other technicians on board include DOP Manoj Paramahamsa, editor Philomin Raj and choreographer Dinesh.