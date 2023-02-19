Tamil actor Mayilsamy passes away aged 57

Mayilsamy had acted in over 100 films, including those starring top actors Ajith Kumar, Vijay and Kamal Haasan.

Well-known Tamil cinema actor Mayilsamy died in Chennai early on Sunday (February 19), the Nadigar Sangam (SIAA) said.

The 57-year-old comedian suffered a heart attack in the wee hours of Sunday, the Artistes association said in a tweet.

Mayilsamy had acted in over 100 films, including those starring top actors Ajith Kumar, Vijay and Kamal Haasan.

He had appeared in TV debates also. Several fellow actors condoled the demise of Mayilsamy.

“Shocked and shattered on hearing the untimely demise of my good friend, great human being, philanthropist Mayilsamy. Deeply saddened. My heartfelt condolences to his family, relative, friends and colleagues of the film industry,” tweeted actor Sarath Kumar.